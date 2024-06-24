Story ProgressBack to home
IND vs AUS LIVE, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Hourly Weather Forecast Gives Gloomy Picture
T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs AUS LIVE Score: The Rohit Sharma-led side will confirm a semi-final spot for themselves if they win the game or it gets abandoned.
India vs Australia Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: Unbeaten India face Australia in their third and final Super Eight match in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led side will confirm a semi-final spot for themselves if they win the game or it gets abandoned. However, a defeat in the match will see their semi-final hopes relying on the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh contest set to take place on Tuesday (IST). Meanwhile, Australia need a win to inch closer to a semi-final berth. However, if they lose the game or it gets abandoned, their semi-final fate will also be dependent on the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh contest. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Australia T20 World Cup Super Eight match -
- 16:51 (IST)IND vs AUS Live: Hourly weather forecast (local time)-
- 16:32 (IST)IND vs AUS Live: Weather forecast -According to Accuweather, showers are expected before the India vs Australia contest begins at 10:30 AM local time (8 PM IST). The skies aren't expected to open up much after the match starts either, making the washout threat quite real. The weather forecast paints a rather gloomy picture, with the chances of rain being incredibly high at 70% during the day. The India vs Australia contest isn't expected to be a full 40-over game by any means, with a reduced affair or a complete washout the most likely outcome. Even thunderstorm warning has already been issued for the day.
- 16:28 (IST)IND vs AUS Live: Weather reportTemperature is expected to be around 29.08 degree C and humidity is expected to be around 77%. 8.52 m/s winds are expected. Cloud cover is also expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions.
- 16:25 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of India vs Australia T20 World Cup Super Eight game. The contest is set to take place at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.
