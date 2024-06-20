Afghanistan face India in a Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2024. This exciting match is scheduled for Thursday at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Afghanistan and India are set to clash in what promises to be a compelling contest. Dark horses Afghanistan have played 4 matches in the tournament and won three of them. One of their victories included a dominating 84-run win over New Zealand. Afghanistan registered three wins on the trot before suffering a 104-run loss at the hands of West Indies.

Afghanistan qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight stage after finishing second in the Group C standings with six points from four games.

On the other hand, India topped Group A standings to book their place in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight. The Rohit Sharma-led side won three matches while their fourth game was abandoned due to rain.

When will the India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match will be played on Thursday, June 20 (IST).

Where will the India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match start?

The India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match?

The India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match?

The India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match will be streamed live on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.

