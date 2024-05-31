There was a lot of speculation surrounding Hardik Pandya's selection for the T20 World Cup 2024 but the Indian cricket team selectors showed their trust in the all-rounder by naming him vice-captain. They also opted for four spin options - Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja - which resulted in the exclusion of Rinku Singh. In an interview with Times Of India, former India manager and Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner Sunil Subramanian said that he believes India could have picked one less spin-bowling all-rounder and played Rinku instead. He further said that playing fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed in place of Hardik Pandya would have provided more balance to the side in the World Cup.

“India may have picked one spin-bowling allrounder too many. Rinku Singh for Axar and Khaleel Ahmed for vice-captain Hardik would have balanced the side better. There is no way both wrist spinners will play, especially in Nassau County in New York. It is a mickey mouse ground with the straight boundary being 55 meters only. Also, it is a drop-in pitch. Against Pakistan, they may play with only one spinner and that could be Jadeja as they may want to pack the side with pacers who can execute yorkers,” he said.

There has been a lot of excitement surrounding Kuldeep and Chahal playing together but Subramanian believes that it is highly unlikely that they will be picked together in the side.

“Only if they are in a must-win situation. If Hardik is unable to bowl four overs and if one of the pacers gets hit, that may happen. But only in the West Indies leg of the tournament. The only other way to play both wrist spinners is by dropping Jaiswal and opening with Kohli and Rohit. They will not do that. They will err on the side of caution,” he further added.