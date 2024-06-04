Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer usually does not pass up an opportunity to put up a light-hearted tweet. On Monday morning, it was much the same, as Jaffer engaged in banter to defend Team India. Jaffer, who often engages in hilarious back-and-forths on social media with England great Michael Vaughan, cracked up the internet with yet another hilarious response. A tweet from Wisden Cricket mentioned that India's route in the 2024 T20 World Cup may have given them an early advantage, but Jaffer had a sharp-witted response ready.

In a post on X, Wisden Cricket had mentioned that India may have been given advantage ahead of the T20 World Cup, as they already know the venue and time of their possible semi-final. The account also speculated that since the match would be in the morning, India won't have to deal with the dew factor.

In response, Jaffer said, "It's one thing to know where your SF (semi-final) will be played, it's another thing to qualify for it."

It's one thing to know where your SF will be played, it's another thing to qualify for it. For example WTC Final have always been held in England but England have never qualified 😛 #T20WorldCup https://t.co/QWmDT4JkHt — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 3, 2024

Jaffer also took a sly dig at the England cricket team. He defended his earlier point by referring to how the ICC World Test Championship Finals have always been played in England, but they have never managed to qualify for it.

Indeed, it is India who have qualified for both WTC Finals, although they lost both.

England and India, however, remain two of the favourites to go the distance in the ongoing T20 World Cup. India begin their campaign on June 5 against Ireland, before the high-octane clash against Pakistan on June 9.

On the other hand, England are coming into the tournament on a high, after a series win over Pakistan. Led by Jos Buttler, start off by facing Scotland on June 4. Their high-profile match against Australia is on June 8.