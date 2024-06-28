The Indian cricket team decided to cancel their practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. India emerged victorious in their semi-final match against England on Thursday but the encounter ran late due to rain delays. As a result, the Indian cricket team had to travel to Barbados straightaway after the match. As a result, the team management decided to cancel the practice session. "India have cancelled their training session," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a press release. The press release also said that India conducted their pre-match press conference in Guyana and it will release on Friday.

South Africa, on the other hand, completely outplayed Afghanistan in the first T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final on Wednesday. They will hold an optional practice session and even a press conference.

"South Africa will hold an optional training session at the Kensington Oval from 14h00 to 17h00 local time. They will address their pre-match media conference in person at the venue at 13h00 local time."

The T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa can also face some issues as weather forecasts warned of rain and thunderstorms during the encounter. AccuWeather predicted 99 per cent cloud cover during the match and more than 60 per cent chance of rain.

"Mostly cloudy and humid; breezy in the morning, then occasional rain and a thunderstorm in the afternoon," the website's weather forecast stated.

If the match does not take place on Saturday, there is a reserve day on Sunday. However, the weather forecasts predicted that there can be some rain on Sunday as well.

If the match is not completed over the two days, both India and South Africa will be joint winners with the two sides sharing the trophy.