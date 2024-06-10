India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Hardik Pandya Strikes, Pakistan 3 Down As India Get Ray Of Hope
IND vs PAK T20 WC LIVE Scorecard: Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman keep two-down Pakistan going in the chase of 120 against India
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates,T20 World Cup 2024: Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman keep two-down Pakistan going in the chase of 120 against India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Jasprit Bumrah removed Babar Azam but Pakistan have made a good recovery post then. Earlier, Pakistan pacers were right on the money as they bowled out India for 119 runs. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were the pick of bowlers for Pakistan with three wickets each while Mohammad Amir picked two wickets. Rishabh Pant scored 42 runs but other Indian batters failed to play noticeable knocks after Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first. India were in a good position of 81 for 3 after 10 overs but what followed was a batting collpase as the side scored 38 runs and lost 7 wickets in the next 9 overs. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match:
- 00:27 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Brilliant bowlingHardik Pandya has bowled a one-run over and also took a wicket in it. Pakistan need 47 runs in 42 balls. This is still their game and with Mohammed Rizwan solid at one end, they should easily chase this down.PAK 73/3 (13)
- 00:23 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: OUT!Another wicket for India and this time is Fakhar Zaman who is dismissed. Hardik saw Fakhar dancing down the track and smartly bowled a short ball to trap him. The batter miscued his pull shot after bring cramped for room and Rishabh Pant did a fine job behind the stumps to take the catch.PAK 73/3 (12.2)
- 00:18 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: SIX!Axar Patel tossed the ball up on the fourth delivery of the over and Fakhar Zaman danced down the track to slam it over the bowler's head for a six. A total of 9 runs came off the over and a wicket. Pakistan need 54 runs in 54 balls.PAK 66/2 (11)
- 00:15 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: OUT!Usman Khan is gone! A wicket for India and the 31-run partnership has been broken. Usman got hit on the back pad on an Axar Patel delivery, but umpire was unconvinced with the appeal. India decided to go upstairs and it proved a right decision as the ball was found to be hitting the leg stump.PAK 57/2 (10.1)
- 00:09 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: FOUR!A good shot from Mohammad Rizwan for a four. He dances down the track and lofts the Ravindra Jadeja delivery to the left of long-off for a four. Pakistan need 63 runs in 60 balls.PAK 57/1 (10)
- 00:07 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Run-out chance missedMohammad Rizwan defended the first ball of Hardik Pandya near the pitch. Usman Khan rushed for a single but was denied by Rizwan. Hardik collected the ball well after running forward to his right and threw it towards the non-striker's end, but failed to hit the target. Had the ball hit the stumps, Usman would have gone for all the money.PAK 51/1 (9)
- 00:03 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Pakistan in commandFour runs came off Ravindra Jadeja's first over. Nothing on the surface for the spinner in the second innings as well. India's chances in the game will depend a lot of how Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel bowl in this game.PAK 42/1 (8)
- 00:00 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Economical overThree runs came off Mohammed Siraj's third over. Apart from Bumrah, other Indian bowlers have not looked threatening so far. Pakistan are still in commmand despite going slow in the chase. They need 82 runs in 78 balls.PAK 38/1 (7)
- 23:55 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: End of powerplayThat is the end of six over and Pakistan are well ahead in the game at this point. The asking rate is 6.07 for them with nine wickets in hand. They are truly in the driving seat. India, on the other hand, need a couple of wickets to make a comeback.PAK 35/1 (6)
- 23:52 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Rizwan is hurtMohammad Rizwan copped a blow as a Hardik Pandya delivery hit him. The play has been stopped as Rizwan is currently receiving some treatment.PAK 33/1 (5.4)
- 23:46 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: OUT!Babar Azam is gone! That is a superb catch from Suryakumar Yadav and India get a much-needed breakthrough. Babar edged the good length ball and Suryakumar did an excellent job at first slip. He dived to complete the catch.PAK 26/1 (4.4)
- 23:43 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Economical overMohammed Siraj has conceded only two runs in his second over. The asking rate is around 6 for Pakistan so such over would not trouble them. Both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are taking their time at the middle.PAK 21/0 (4)
- 23:40 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Two catches dropped in 4 balls!Mohammad Rizwan was dropped by Shivam Dube at fine leg on the fourth ball of Jasprit Bumrah's over while Mohammed Siraj dropped Babar Azam on the first ball of the fourth over. While the return catch for Siraj was a tough one, that to Dube was an easy chance.PAK 19/0 (3.1)
- 23:36 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Siraj gives 6 runsMohammed Siraj has started with a six-run over. He tried to run-out Mohammad Rizwan on the final ball of the over while collecting the ball on follow through but his throw hit Rizwan on his hand. The Pakistan opener, meanwhile, stole a single. Siraj was quick to apologize for it and it all ended in a good spirit.PAK 15/0 (2)
- 23:30 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: 9-run overArshdeep Singh has started with a 9-run over. He didn't look in complete control in the over and also there was no swing on the ball. The sun is out so the Indian bowlers will have to work hard for wickets on this surface now.PAK 9/0 (1)
- 23:24 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: 2nd innings beginsArshdeep Singh has the new ball in hand. Mohammad Rizwan will face him for the first ball, Babar Azam is at the other end. Here we go...
- 23:09 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: India all out for 119India are all out for 119 runs. Arshdeep Singh is run-out as the final Indian wicket. Pakistan must be happy from their bowling effort as they have stopped India to a below-par total on this surface. Yes, the pitch has offered fair amount of help to the pacer, but still it has been disppointing batting effort from India.IND 119 (19)
- 23:03 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: OUT!Jasprit Bumrah is gone and Pakistan are only one wicket away from bundling out India. This is an embarrassing batting collpase for India.IND 112/9 (17.5)
- 23:02 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: OUT!Hardik Pandya is OUT! Pakistan are bossing this game at the moment. Haris Rauf has got the wicket of Hardik Pandya. He bowled it fuller onto the pads of Pandya and the batter flicked it into the hands of Iftikhar Ahmed at deep square leg.IND 112/8 (17.4)
- 22:57 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: End of Amir's spellSix runs came off the over. Mohammad Amir finishes his quota of four overs with figures of 2 for 23. A superb spell comes to an end. More three overs left in the innings and India need to get the maximum out of it to post a fighting total as this surface is a balanced one.IND 106/7 (17)
- 22:53 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: FOUR!Arshdeep Singh slams Mohammad Amir for a four. It was fuller bowled onto the stumps and Arshdeep hit it over the mid-on fielder for a four. Much needed boundary for India this is.IND 104/7 (16.1)
- 22:43 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: OUT!Another wicket for Amir and he is now on a hat-trick. The ball held onto the surface and that saw Ravindra Jadeja playing the ball right into the hands of the player at covers.
- 22:42 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Pant is GONE!You live by he sword, you die by it! Pant went for a lofted shot and lost his wicket in the process. He hit the ball in the air before Babar Azam took the catch.IND 96/6 (14.1)
- 22:36 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: OUT!Naseem Shah has got the better of Shivam Dube. It is a soft dismissal as Dube has played the ball back into the hands of Naseem and the latter took the offering. The ball stuck on the surface a bit and that saw Dube mistiming his shot.IND 95/5 (13.2)
- 22:29 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: OUT!Suryakumar Yadav is gone! He never looked in his best of forms during his short stay and now loses his wicket after handing an easy catch to Mohamamd Amir at mid-off on the bowling of Haris Rauf. After taking the catch, Amir powerfully threw the ball on ground, making an eye-catching celebration.IND 89/4 (11.2)
- 22:25 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: India steadyRishabh Pant is nearing his half-century and India are in control at the moment. Suryakumar Yadav, who is batting at 7 runs off 6 balls, is slow according to his standards and he must be eager to pace his innings now.IND 89/3 (11)
- 22:19 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: 4, 4, 4 - Pant magicRishabh Pant is boasting of his brilliance here. He slammed Haris Rauf for three consecutive fours in the 10th over. India have made a significant recovery here as the partnership between Pant and Suryakumar Yadav is now of 23 runs off 14 balls.IND 81/3 (10)
- 22:14 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Economical overImad Wasim has bowled a 6-run over. This is really smart bowling from Pakistan as they are using the ground dimensions beautifully. Rishabh Pant tried his level best to go for big shots but tight line and length helped Imad keeping him at bay.IND 68/3 (9)
- 22:08 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: BOWLED!Axar Patel danced down the track to hit a big shot on Naseem Shah's delivery but he missed it completely and that rattled his stumps. The crucial 39-run partnership has been broken and India are under pressure once again.IND 58/3 (7.4)
- 22:04 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: FOUR!Axar Patel dances down the track and lofts the Iftikhar Ahmed delivery for a four down the ground. Despite that four and a wide in it, only 7 runs came off the over as Iftikhar bowled smartly.IND 57/2 (7)
- 21:59 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Another catch dropped!Rishabh Pant got another live in the Mohammad Amir over. He edged the second ball high in the air but Usman Khan, who was running behind from covers, failed to take the catch. A total of 12 runs came off the over and India have had a good powerplay despite losing two wickets.IND 50/2 (6)
- 21:56 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Edged and FOUR!It was a fuller ball from Mohammad Amir and Rishabh Pant went for a flasy drive. He got an edge of his bat on it and the ball burst through Iftikhar's hands for a four.
- 21:50 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: FOUR! SIX!Axar Patel got a thick bottom edge on a good length ball of Shaheen Afridi that ran away for a four. On the next ball, Axar was waiting the crease and Shaheen bowled a short ball outside off stump. Axar played an upper cut on it for a six.IND 34/2 (4.2)
- 21:47 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Pakistan in driving seatThis is sensational bowling stuff from Pakistan. This was always round the corner, given the overcast conditions on offer and Pakistan's quality bowling attack. India need a good partnership to bounce back in the game. All eyes on Rishabh Pant, who is coming on the back of a good IPL 2024 season.IND 24/2 (4)
- 21:42 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: OUT!Another big wicket for Pakistan and India are in serious trouble now. It was a fuller ball from Shaheen Afridi swinging into Rohit Sharma and the India skipper lost his wicket to it. Rohit flicked the ball in the air before Haris Rauf took the catch at square leg after running from backward square leg. Rohit is gone for 13 runs off 12 balls.IND 19/2 (2.4)
- 21:37 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Rohit solidLater in the over of Naseem Shah, Rohit Sharma slammed a four. He got a poor delivery on the pads. It was a fuller ball from Naseem and Rohit slammed it away for a four. He flicked it past the short fine leg fielder.IND 19/1 (2)
- 21:32 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: BIG WICKET!Virat Kohli is gone for 4 runs off 3 balls. He has hit a Naseem Shah delivery to the fielder at sweeper cover. It was a good length ball outside off stump and Kohli chased it. He wanted to hit it over the point fielder but found Usman Khan there. Big blow for India this is!IND 12/1 (1.3)
- 21:29 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Match restarts!Virat Kohli takes the strike, Rohit Sharma is at the other end. Naseem Shah is set to bowl the second over of the innings. Here we go...
- 21:20 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Match to restart at 9:30 PM ISTThe inspection is done and the match is set to start at 9:30 PM IST. The pitch covers has been completely taken off and the crowd seems to be happy now as there is no rain.
- 21:13 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Umpires are out on groundAn inspection is underway. The umpires are walking to the ground with their umbrellas in hand. It seems that there is no rain at this moment. However, the square is still under cover. Let's wait and see what the umpires say. Currently, they are having a long discussion with ground staff it seems. As I type, the covers are also coming off.