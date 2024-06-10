India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates,T20 World Cup 2024: Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman keep two-down Pakistan going in the chase of 120 against India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Jasprit Bumrah removed Babar Azam but Pakistan have made a good recovery post then. Earlier, Pakistan pacers were right on the money as they bowled out India for 119 runs. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were the pick of bowlers for Pakistan with three wickets each while Mohammad Amir picked two wickets. Rishabh Pant scored 42 runs but other Indian batters failed to play noticeable knocks after Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first. India were in a good position of 81 for 3 after 10 overs but what followed was a batting collpase as the side scored 38 runs and lost 7 wickets in the next 9 overs. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)

Here are the Live Updates of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match: