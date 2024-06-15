After Pakistan's elimination from the ongoing T20 World Cup, reports have been doing rounds on social media that the selection committee is considering the future of 8-9 stars, including captain Babar Azam, who has been under the scanner of former players. Former Pakistan captains like Wasim Akram, Salman Butt and Shahid Afridi have questioned Babar's role as the leader of the team, while also criticising him for his form. Babar had stepped down as captain after the ODI World Cup last year, but was re-appointed for the role by new PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Reacting to the rumours of Babar getting dropped from the team, Shahid Afridi shared his views on the same. The legendary all-rounder suggested that Pakistan cannot afford dropping Babar as they don't have a replacement for him.

"I saw on social media that they want to drop 8-9 players. I don't know what's the reality but this can't happen. You can drop 8-9 players when you have the next lot ready to take over. If you wan't to drop Babar, not as a player, do you have anyone to replace him? Do you have any performer like Babar? Do we have a replacement for Rizwan in our bench? You make such harsh calls when you have a new lot ready to step up. It's like blaming the players after the world and start from scrathch and months before the next World Cup, you are still experimenting with the squad. This is not right," Afridi said in video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Afridi also urged PCB to prioritise the selection of players performing in the domestic circuit, rather than picking random players on the basis of a few good knocks.

"If we continue to select players on the basis of 2-3 innings and ignore stars of domestic cricket, it's harsh on those who perform in the domestic circuit for years," he added.

Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup after USA's game against Ireland was washed out due to rain in Florida.

Babar and co. will play their final game of the group stage on Sunday against Ireland at the same venue.