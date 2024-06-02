Former BCCI chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar feels India have one of the strong teams heading into the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. India take on Bangladesh in their only practice match of tournament on Saturday against Bangladesh, days before kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5. The Indian team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, arrived in New York earlier this week to begin their preparations for the tournament.

Speaking at a recent event, Vengsarkar suggested that India have one of strongest squads in the tournament, despite the fact that they left out key players like KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh from the 15 man squad.

"The current Indian team, I think, is one of the best in the world, I would say. If you could, you know, put a Gill out or Rahul or Rinku Singh out, I'm sure it's a very strong team. And I wish them all the success. Because, I think, it's one of the best in the world at the moment", Vengsarkar said at an event at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Gill and Rinku have joined the team as travelling reserves while Rahul was missing from both the lists.

Vengsarkar also pointed out that due to the uncertain nature of the format, any player can be a match-winner on a particular day.

"The key players would like to play an important role in this T20 World Cup. It's very difficult to say in this format because everybody is a very important member of the team. But the thing is that, as you have seen in IPL, the first six were very important. How you give a good start in the first six was very important. And of course, in this format, anything can happen. But I can't say X, Y or Z is a key player in the team. In this format, anybody can win the match at any time of the match," he added.

India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and T20 World Cup co-hosts USA.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli was absent from the team training this week as he is due to reach New York few hours before India's warm-up match.