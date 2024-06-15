The wash out of USA and Ireland's Group A match turned out to be a major heartbreak for Pakistan as the Babar Azam-led side got eliminated from the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. With only two points from three matches, Pakistan have one game left against Ireland and the maximum they get is a total of four points. With Pakistan's elimination, World Cup debutants USA, who have got five points, have sealed a Supers 8s berth, along with India.

Earlier before the match between USA and Ireland, Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi pleaded fans and supporters of the Pakistan cricket team to support them through the difficult phases during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Speaking in an interview to YouTube channel Crickwick, Afridi said, "Everyone supports you in good times, but I've always said that fans must support us in tough times."

"We are not a gully cricket team. This is your Pakistan team as well. If you can't support us during these times, you're just like the media," added Afridi.

Afridi's form has dwindled in recent months, with many fans doubting whether his speed has dropped. Afridi refuted the claims.

'I've always been a bowler who bowled 136-140 kph at the start, and I'm still doing so," he said. "When a bowler picks up wickets, everyone speaks well, but when he doesn't, all the negative things are said," said Afridi.

Pakistan are staring at a group stage elimination from the 2024 T20 World Cup. They were shocked by hosts USA in a dramatic contest that went to the Super Over, before losing against India despite being in a comfortable position for most of the game.