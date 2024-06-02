Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: All Eyes On David Rudder And Others In Opening Ceremony
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live: The opening ceremony is being held on Sunday in Guyana's Providence Stadium
Live T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony© X (Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony, Live Updates: The USA have already kickstarted the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup with a bang, but the opening ceremony is being held right before hosts West Indies kickstart their tournament against Papua New Guinea in Guyana's Providence Stadium. The opening ceremony will start at 6:00 PM IST (8:30 AM local time), two hours before the start of the match. A whole host of Caribbean DJs and singers are set to perform, headlined by the likes of David Rudder, Ravi B, Erphaan Alves, DJ Ana and Ultra.
The programme will be televised live on the Star Sports Network and digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.
Here are the live updates of the 2024 T20 World Cup Opening Ceremony, straight from the Providence Stadium in Guyana:
- 17:53 (IST)T20 WC 2024 Opening Ceremony Live: Some glimpses of the upcoming event
Some glimpses from the opening ceremony of T20 World Cup 2024.#USAvCAN #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Lw8VmPchrn— ICC T20WC 2024 (@T20_WC24) June 2, 2024
- 17:29 (IST)T20 WC 2024 Opening Ceremony Live: List of the performersThe opening ceremony will start two hours before the match between West Indies and Papua New Guinea. A whole host of Caribbean DJs and singers are set to perform, headlined by the likes of David Rudder, Ravi B, Erphaan Alves, DJ Ana and Ultra.
- 17:17 (IST)T20 WC 2024 Opening Ceremony Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening ceremony of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Today, we are at Guyana's Providence Stadium where the West Indies begin their hunt for a record third T20 World Cup title, against Papua New Guinea.
