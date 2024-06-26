Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has been handed an official reprimand by the ICC for throwing his bat on the ground in frustration after teammate Karim Janat refused a run during their T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Bangladesh. The incident occurred in the last over of Afghanistan's innings, when Rashid lost his cool after Janat refused a second run on a shot played by the skipper.

"Rashid was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match," the ICC said in a release.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Rashid's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period."

Rashid admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Rashid Khan throws his bat in anger after his partner denied him the 2nd run in the final over.

This is what at stake when you play for a spot in semi's.

Scored 19*(10) in a 115 total & bowled match turning spell of 4-23-4#Afghan #CongratulationAustralia #T20WorldCup #BANvsAFG pic.twitter.com/hVi1Cf7qLe — Swapnananda Jena (@Iam__sipp) June 25, 2024

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Langton Rusere, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Ahsan Raza levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight runs via DLS in the rain-hit match to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, their first in any ICC event.

Afghanistan will face South Africa in the first semifinal in Tarouba, Trinidad.