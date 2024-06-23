Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been showing his true mettle every now and then and guiding Team India to victory in crucial games. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, the star pacer is at his absolute best and consistently delivering top-notch performances. His magnificent three-wicket haul against Pakistan is one of the major highlights of the tournament. It was Bumrah's deadly spell that propelled Team India to win against the arch-rivals Pakistan in a low-scoring encounter.

Not just Pakistan, Bumrah also registered the figures of 4/7 against Afghanistan. Recently, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised the 30-year-old pacer and compared him to the "Reserve Bank of India".

"He is like the Reserve Bank of India. He is absolutely safe. You expect him to perform when he bowls four overs in any situation. He sets up the game. How does he do that? Twelve runs had come in the first over bowled by Arshdeep (Singh), which means Afghanistan had got the momentum," Pathan said on Star Sports.

"He (Bumrah) came in the second over and started putting an impact as soon as he came in. The wickets he took and the way he bowled in different phases, he bowled six slower balls in the first six overs, which means he sets the bowling tone. No one sets the bowling tone better than Jasprit Bumrah in world cricket," he added.

Irfan further praised Bumrah for maintaining a good line and length in his bowling and not relying much on the bouncers.

"He is the top-most in Indian bowling. He bowls good lengths. If you see his pitch map, you will get to see a cluster, the slower ones, and you will see him using the bouncer only when it's required," he said.

"The biggest thing in this World Cup is that when Jasprit Bumrah will come to bowl in the end, you will get to see a little reverse as well. It's a very big factor if India have to win this World Cup. No bowler will complain. Batters might complain that they are playing during the day but all bowlers will say they are getting a dry ball," he added.