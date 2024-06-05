Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull, who is fulfilling his responsibility as a commentator in the T20 World Cup 2024, sprung a late twist to India's team combination, suggesting Yashasvi Jaiswal could be set to open with Rohit Sharma in India's opening match of the tournament against Ireland. Though it looked like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would open for India in their first match of the campaign, but Doull revealed 'rumour' that he heard about Jaiswal that changes everything.

In a chat on Cricbuzz, the former New Zealand pacer said that he would like Rohit and Virat to open, with Rishabh Pant at No. 3 and Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4. But, he heard that Jaiswal was the person into the nets on the eve of the clash.

"My team would have Virat and Rohit opening the batting. They are the two best players to do that in this point of time and Rishabh Pant for a point of difference at 3 as a left-hand option. SKY at 4 and then you have Dube, Hardik and Jadeja at 5, 6 and 7. It just sits quite nicely for me and the Indian line-up. If they go down that road, I think it's the best way," Doull said on Cricbuzz.

"I've heard rumours today that Jaiswal was the first into the nets. They've given him plenty of opportunity. That would surprise me if they bring him in. Who do they leave out? Shivam Dube? That would surprise me a touch," he added.

Pant came out to bat for India in the warm-up game against Bangladesh at the No. 3 spot. Doull wants the wicket-keeper batter to continue at the same spot.

"It was just a way of getting him into that side and splitting up that middle-order combination of left-left-left. I didn't know about Hardik Pandya at the start, so for me, it was where do I fit Rishabh Pant? Take away, let's say, him, Dube and Jadeja... all batting at 5, 6 and 7. And just giving the top order a little point of difference. I'm pleased they gave it a chance against Bangladesh. It worked well. Will they go with it again? I think they should," added Doull.