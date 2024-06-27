India cricket legend Kapil Dev has sparked another debate between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as he hailed the current India skipper for knowing his limitations and "keeping the entire team happy". Kapil, who was recently appointed as the President of the Professional Golf Tour of India, made the comparison ahead of India's 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final against England, for which Rohit is India's captain. Kapil Dev also said that Rohit does not get as excited as Virat Kohli.

"He (Rohit Sharma) is not like Virat Kohli, he does not jump around," said Kapil (translated from Hindi). "He knows his limitations, but within those limitations, he performs the best," said Kapil, lavishing praise on Rohit.

Kapil Dev "Rohit never jumps like Virat, some big player plays for themselves but Rohit keeps entire team happy" pic.twitter.com/rfW5mhBG34 — i. (@arrestpandya) June 26, 2024

Kapil Dev, India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain, also spoke of Rohit's captaincy with great regard.

"A big tick in favour of Rohit Sharma is that he keeps the entire team happy," said Kapil. "There are many great players who play for themselves, take the captaincy for themselves, but not him," he added.

Towards whom exactly Kapil's last comment was directed at is not certain, but it speaks volumes of Rohit Sharma's captaincy to receive such praise from one of India's most famous captains and all-rounders.

Kapil's comment drew the ire of many fans on social media, with one user commenting that India are repeating the same mistake.

"We haven't reached the final yet, but 'Virat vs Rohit' has started. We won't win like this," read the comment (translated from Hindi).

Rohit heads into the semi-final against England after scoring 92 off 41 balls against Australia in the Super 8 stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup, and guiding India to victory. On the other hand, Rohit's opening partner Kohli has struggled for form. Kohli has made only 66 runs in his six innings so far.

India take on England in the semi-final, hoping to destroy the demons from the 2022 T20 World Cup, when England had defeated India by 10 wickets en route to winning the trophy.

The game will take place at Guyana's Providence Stadium on June 27.