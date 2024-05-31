Former England cricket team captain Eoin Morgan said that he would have preferred Shubman Gill over Yashasvi Jaiswal in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Jaiswal was included in the 15-member squad along with Rohit Sharma as designated openers with Gill finding a place in the reserves. Both Gill and Jaiswal had decent outings in the IPL 2024 as they scored 426 and 435 runs respectively for their teams. However, the selectors opted for Jaiswal and Morgan said that he would have gone for Gill instead because he is a future leader in his opinion who would have done well in big moments.

"The only decision I probably would have had differently if I was selecting a squad was - I have would have had Shubman Gill over Yashasvi Jaiswal. Because I played alongside Shubman Gill. I know how he thinks. I know how he works. For me, he is a future leader within that side and I think in big moments, you need the more leaders the better. Even if he is just sitting on the sideline, you need inspiration from here and there and everywhere," Morgan said during an interaction on Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh also opened up about his exclusion from the India squad.

"Yes, anyone feels a little bad if he is not selected despite good performance. However, this time I could not get selected due to the team combination. It is okay, one should not think too much about things that are not in one's hands. Yes, I was a little upset in the beginning. Whatever happened is fine. Whatever happens happens for good. Rohit Bhaiya did not say anything special. He only said that just keep working hard. There is a World Cup again after two years. There is no need to worry too much. This is what he said to me," he told Dainik Jagran.