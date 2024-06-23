England pacer Chris Jordan etched his name in the history books with a hat-trick in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday. The right-arm pacer became the first-ever bowler from England to claim a hat-trick in T20Is. He returned figures of 4 for 10 in 2.4 overs as spirited England bowled out minnows United States for 115 runs in 18.5 overs during their Super Eight match in Barbados, the place of Jordan's birth. USA batted first in the game as England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first. The defending champions picked Jordan in place of Mark Wood in the only change to their line-up against an unchanged USA.

Watch Jordan's hat-trick here -

"Unbelievable feeling (to take the hattrick), was good to restrict them. Getting it (hattrick) at a special place (Barbados - his birthplace) is always nice. Glad I was able to hit on the target. Just finished it off towards the end. We summed up the conditions pretty well, we knew they will came hard at us in the powerplay, USA have been playing well in the tournament. (Adil) Rashid set up the game for us. Points first and foremost," said Jordan after claiming the hat-trick.

Jordan, recalled by England for this match, finished with remarkable figures of 4-10 in 2.5 overs as he became just the second bowler this tournament to take a hat-trick, with Australia's Pat Cummins achieving the feat against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Earlier, defending champions England, who have never previously played the United States in any senior international format, saw captain Jos Buttler win the toss and opt to field first as they looked to bounce back from a narrow seven-run loss to South Africa.

Victory by a significant margin should see England into the last four when Group Two is settled later Sunday after a match in Antigua between the West Indies and South Africa, yet to lose in this tournament.

(With AFP Inputs)