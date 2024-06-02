The Indian cricket team finally got down to action at the T20 World Cup 2024 with a warm-up game against Bangladesh. There were quite a few positives as players like Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav struck form in India's 60-run win over their neighbours. Though Virat Kohli dod not play, the game gave an idea of what to expect when India play their first match of the T20 World Cup against Ireland on June 5. The match at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, was also witness to a security breach.

A fan ran on to the ground to meet Rohit Sharma mid-match and he even hugged him. But the US Police sprung into action and apprehended him even as Rohit Sharma told them to go easy.

The fan who breached the field and hugged Rohit Sharma was taken down by the USA police.



- Rohit requested the officers to go easy on them. pic.twitter.com/MWWCNeF3U2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 1, 2024

Talling abut the game, Riding on swashbuckling Rishabh Pant's flowing half-century and fast bowlers's pace assault India made an early statement in the T20 World Cup with a 60-run victory in a warm-up match against Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Pant reinforced his case for a berth in India's starting XI at the T20 World Cup as the primary wicketkeeper hitter with a flowing half-century while Hardik Pandya flexed some big shots hinting at his return to form, smashing three consecutive maximums off left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam, demonstrating his power and precision in execution. Pandya's knock of 40 off 23 helped India reach an 182-run total in a tricky two-paced pitch in New York.

Chasing a competitive target of 183 on a tricky surface, Bangladesh only managed to score 122/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, Bangladesh started the 183-run chase with opener Soumya Sarkar and Tanzid Hasan. Arshdeep Singh took the first two wickets with two exquisite inswingers, while Hridoy and Tanzid Hasan were taken aback by the Indian seamers' increased pace and bounce.

Arshdeep was ably supported by Mohammed Siraj, who bowled one over, conceded two runs, and took one wicket. With Bangladesh at 27/3 after six overs, chasing down 183 was always going to be difficult, and they were further hampered when they lost two more wickets by the ninth over of the game. The game slowed after that, as Bangladesh hitters struggled to score runs.

