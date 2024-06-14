The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York on Sunday turned out to be a quite an interesting contest. Not everyday does one see a side successfully defend a 119-run total in T20Is but the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team did exactly that as it restricted Pakistan to 113/7 in 20 overs. Despite their top-order batters taking Pakistan close to a win, the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya saw India win by six runs.

Star India batter Virat Kohli's wife and popular actor Anushka Sharma was present in the stands. A video went viral on social media on Thursday which showed the actor talking animatedly to a person in the stands. The video is said to have been taken during the India vs Pakistan match, though NDTV can't confirm its authenticity.

Anushka Sharma captured REALLY ANGRY during the India vs Pakistan match.



Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has played down the debate surrounding star batter Virat Kohli's form amid a string of low scores in the group stage of the T20 World Cup. After registering scores of 1 and 4 against Ireland and Pakistan, respectively, Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck by Saurabh Netravalkar in the match against the USA on Wednesday. The 35-year-old came into the tournament on the back of an Orange Cap winning season in the IPL, where he scored more than 700 runs for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

However, Gavaskar suggested that there's nothing to worry about, as far as Kohli's form is concerned. The batting great added that the veteran needs to show a bit of patience.

"The biggest motivation for any players is to win matches, especially when you are playing for your country. He has done so well for India over the years and won so many games. I think he recognises that. We are in the early phases of the tournament. There's Super 8s, semi-finals, and hopefully the final. All he needs to do is show patience and faith in himself, which i think he has plenty," Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the match.