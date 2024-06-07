Australia began their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a thumping victory over Oman on Thursday in Barbados. Asked to bat first, Australia posted 164/5 in 20 overs with David Warner and Marcus Stoinis scoring 56 and 67* runs respectively. Later, Stoinis shone with the ball as well and scalped three wickets as Australia restricted Oman to 125/9 and won the game by 39 runs. This match turned out to be a special one for Warner, who surpassed Aaron Finch to become Australia's highest run-scorer in T20 format.

Apart from this big feat, Warner also gave the fans a hilarious moment during the match. After being dismissed by Kaleemullah in the 19th over, Warner made his way back to the dressing room. However, when he reached half-way, he realised that he was about to enter Oman's dressing room, instead of Australia's.

David Warner was spotted entering the Oman dressing room after his dismissal in Barbados#T20WorldCup2024 pic.twitter.com/j4e4qrzXR3 — Rashid Ali (@RashidAliBashir) June 6, 2024

A confused Warner then quickly changed his direction and walked towards the Australian dressing room. This hilarious incident left the commentators in splits as they could not control their laughter.

Warner walked back with a score of 56(51), laced with six boundaries and a maximum. He has smashed 3,155 runs in 104 matches and is the highest run scorer for Australia in the shortest format of cricket.

He surpassed Finch's tally of 3,120, which he racked up in 103 matches at an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 142.53.

After the victory against Oman, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh commented on the condition of the pitch and stated that the World Cup would be giving low-scoring games.

"Close game. Good to get the win. It's not going to be the 200 types in this tournament. We are kind of going to the old T20 style here in this tournament. Different conditions here. Oman v Australia was a tight one, great for the game of cricket," said Marsh.