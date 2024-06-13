After hosting eight games of the ongoing T20 World Cup, the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, a temporary yet significant venue located in Eisenhower Park, Long Island, New York is set to be dismantled on Friday, June 14. Constructed in just five months, India's Group A fixture against co-hosts USA on Wednesday was the last game to be played at the venue. In a viral video, bulldozers were seen parked outside the stadium, ready to wipe out the temporary venue.

While the modular components of the stadium will be dismantled and repurposed, local cricket clubs and fans will continue to have access to the top-tier turf and infrastructure.

This will help boost the the sport's popularity in the region and provide a platform for the developing local talent. The Nassau County International Stadium, however, will always be remebered for hosting the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash.

On Wednesday, Suryakumar Yadav hit an unbeaten half-century and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh claimed a career-best 4-9 as India defeated the United States by seven wickets to reach the T20 World Cup Super 8 stage.

Chasing 111 to win the Group A clash, India were rattled at 15-2 and then 44-3 before Suryakumar (50) and Shivam Dube (31) put on an undefeated fourth-wicket stand of 67 to secure a third win in three games for Rohit Sharma's team with 10 balls to spare.

Despite the defeat, the United States are still well-placed to join India in the Super Eights as they have four points while Pakistan and Canada are on two with a game each to play.

Both teams went into the game with a perfect four points from two wins with the USA having stunned Pakistan in a famous Super Over triumph last time out.

India join Australia and South Africa as the three teams to have so far booked their places in the next stage.

(With AFP Inputs)