Pakistan cricket team wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan was brutally roasted by fans after his disappointing show against England in the fourth T20I encounter on Thursday. The 25-year-old was dismissed for a duck after facing just 5 deliveries and he even dropped couple of easy chances while fielding. Azam has been struggling to perform well in the past few matches and his poor run ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 has resulted in a lot of outrage from the fans. Azam is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan and his selection for the World Cup was also heavily discussed by the supporters.

Azam Khan is the best example of nepotism in our country. Mediocrity rules here in every department. Shameless people who persisted with him must be charged and sentenced. This is a criminal act not a simple mistake. — Mubasher Lucman (@mubasherlucman) May 30, 2024

Reigning champions England produced a fine all-round display as they beat Pakistan by seven wickets at The Oval on Thursday in their last competitive match before they begin the defence of their Twenty20 World Cup title.

Azam Khan is an embarrassment to international cricket pic.twitter.com/Ferp0ys5nf — yang goi (@GongR1ght) May 30, 2024

England restricted Pakistan to a modest 157 after winning the toss, with leg-spinner Adil Rashid, the player-of-the-match taking 2-27 from his maximum four overs.

An absolute rocket from Mark Wood to dismiss Azam Khan. pic.twitter.com/8F3hpSoIwW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 30, 2024

They then made a rapid start to their chase as Phil Salt (45) and skipper Jos Buttler (39) shared a blistering opening stand of 82 inside seven overs.

Harry Brook ended the game with a six off paceman Haris Rauf, the pick of the Pakistan attack with 3-38, as England finished on 158-6 to win with more than three overs to spare.

Victory gave England a 2-0 triumph in a four-match T20 series where games at Headingley and Cardiff were both washed out without a ball bowled.

"We have worked hard in training and there is a good feeling around the squad," Buttler told Sky Sports.

(With AFP inputs)