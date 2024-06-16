Australia vs Scotland Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: A rampant Australia will be wary of Scotland threat when the two teams clash in a crucial Group B encounter in the T20 World Cup at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Sunday. Australia have already booked their spot for the Super Eight from Group B by winning the first three matches played in the tournament. They will aim to maintain their winning streak against Scotland in the game on Sunday. On the other hand, Scotland have won two of their three matches played so far while their one match against England was washed out due to rain. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)