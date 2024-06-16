Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Latest Updates
Australia vs Scotland Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: A rampant Australia will be wary of Scotland threat when the two teams clash in a crucial Group B encounter in the T20 World Cup.
Australia vs Scotland Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: A rampant Australia will be wary of Scotland threat when the two teams clash in a crucial Group B encounter in the T20 World Cup at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Sunday. Australia have already booked their spot for the Super Eight from Group B by winning the first three matches played in the tournament. They will aim to maintain their winning streak against Scotland in the game on Sunday. On the other hand, Scotland have won two of their three matches played so far while their one match against England was washed out due to rain. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
We are nearing the climax of Group B, with the last group game featuring Australia against Scotland at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia. With Australia already through to the next round, Scotland and England are vying for the last remaining spot. England's thrashing of Oman has significantly boosted their NRR, jumping from -1.8 to +3.091, putting them ahead of Scotland. If England win their match against Namibia, Scotland will need a win against Australia by a specific margin to pip England on NRR. However, if Namibia cause an upset, Scotland will qualify regardless of their result against Australia. Mitchell Marsh and Co. are poised to advance as the top seed in Group B and have little at stake in this encounter. As a result, they will use this game to rest their players and give game time to the likes of Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, and Josh Inglis, who have not featured in the competition yet. Having missed out in the game against Namibia due to not pulling up well, Mitchell Starc might feature to regain rhythm for the Super 8s, possibly replacing any of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, or Nathan Ellis. On the other hand, Scotland will look to put their best foot forward against the Aussies, who do not have much to gain from this clash. That said, Australia has strong bench strength, and taking them down will be anything but easy for the Scots. What has worked well for Scotland is the fact that they have not had to rely on a couple of individuals for run-scoring, with Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, and Michael Jones all making valuable contributions. Matthew Cross is yet to have a significant impact, and he will be hoping to deliver for the side in this crucial fixture. On the bowling front, two of the most experienced players in their setup, Mark Watt and Safyaan Sharif, have not lived up to expectations and must contribute effectively against a strong Australian batting unit. Brad Wheal has shone brightly in the pace department and will look to carry his form into this game. Josh Hazlewood's cheeky comment in the press has indeed sparked interest and anticipation, and it hasn't gone down well with the English fans. Who will come out on top in this high-stakes clash?