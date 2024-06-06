Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Australia begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Oman in Group B. Led in the shortest format by Mitchell Marsh, the current ODI World Champions are looking to become the first team ever to hold the World Test Championship, the ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup at the same time. A lot of Australia's key players are coming from IPL 2024 Playoffs, such as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell. They will take on Oman, who played arguably the game of the tournament against Namibia, losing in a Super Over decider.

When will the Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Thursday, June 6 (IST).

Where will the Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

What time will the Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 6:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the official broadcaster)