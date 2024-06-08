Australia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: The age-old classic - England vs Australia - will have another small chapter added to its history book in the 2024 T20 World Cup on Saturday night. England will be more desperate for the 2 points, having had their run chase against Scotland cut short by rain. On the other hand, Australia rode on a sensational Marcus Stoinis knock to win against Oman, despite struggling early on. They will also likely welcome Pat Cummins back into the Playing XI. The two nations have faced each other four times previously in T20 World Cups, with England winning twice, Australia once, and one game being abandoned due to rain.

When will the Australia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Australia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Saturday, June 8 (IST).

Where will the Australia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Australia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

What time will the Australia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Australia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 10:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Australia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Australia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Australia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)