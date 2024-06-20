Australia (AUS) and Bangladesh (BAN) are set to face off in Match 4 of the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. This exciting encounter will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on June 21, starting at 06:00 AM IST.

Recent Forms:

The last encounter between these two teams was in the Super 12 stage of the ICC World Twenty20 in 2021, where Australia emerged victorious. Adam Zampa was the standout performer for Australia, earning 159 fantasy points, while Taskin Ahmed led the fantasy points for Bangladesh with 41 points.

In their most recent match, Australia defeated Scotland by five wickets, with Travis Head scoring 95 fantasy points. Meanwhile, Bangladesh secured a 21-run victory over Nepal, with Tanzim Hasan Sakib earning 153 fantasy points.

Key Players to Watch:

Marcus Stoinis (AUS)

A versatile right-handed batter and right-arm medium bowler, Marcus Stoinis has been in excellent form. He has scored 156 runs in the last four matches, averaging 78 per match. Additionally, with the ball, he has taken six wickets, averaging 11 per match.

Travis Head (AUS)

A dependable left-handed opening batter, Travis Head has accumulated 148 runs in his last five matches, averaging 37 per match. He was the top fantasy player for Australia in their recent victory over Scotland.

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

A right-handed top-order batter, Mitchell Marsh has scored 79 runs in his last five matches, averaging 19.8 per match. His consistent performances have been crucial for Australia's batting lineup.

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

A talented left-arm fast-medium bowler, Mustafizur Rahman has been impressive in his recent performances. He has taken seven wickets in the last four matches, sporting an average of 7.7. Mustafizur has a strong record against Australia, having claimed two wickets in recent encounters.

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

An exceptional all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan has been a vital player for Bangladesh. In his last three matches, he has scored 84 runs, averaging 81 per match. With the ball, Shakib has taken two wickets at an average of 22 per match. He has also been successful against Australia, securing four wickets in recent games.

Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

A right-arm fast bowler, Taskin Ahmed has demonstrated his skill by taking five wickets in the last three matches, with an average of 15.6. He has also shown effectiveness against Australia, having taken two wickets in recent matchups.

Conclusion:

This clash between Australia and Bangladesh promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams are in good form and have key players capable of making a significant impact. Fans can expect a competitive match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium as both teams strive for a crucial win in their Super Eights campaign.