Australia vs England Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: England Skipper Jos Buttler Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl
AUS vs ENG Live Updates, T20 World Cup: England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in a Group B match at Kensington Oval
Australia vs England Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in a Group B match at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Defending champions England will look to restitch their T20 World Cup campaign through an improved bowling effort as they face 'old' rival Australia on Saturday. England's opening game against Scotland was rained off after the latter made 90 for no loss in 10 overs, forcing the teams to take home a point each. But even those 60 balls showed the need for England to buckle up in the bowling department, to begin with. Scottish openers George Munsey and Michael Jones scored freely against all England bowlers, and Australia carry far more lethal guns in their line-up. David Warner and Marcus Stoinis showed the extent of damage they can do while outclassing Oman in their tournament opener. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
AUS vs ENG Live Updates, T20 World Cup
Before the action gets underway at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, the match officials, and the two set of players stride out with pride for their respective national anthems. It will be England's national anthem followed by the Australian anthem.
PITCH REPORT - Naseer Hussain is pitchside. He starts by saying that there is a nice breeze blowing and the short boundary is with the wind. Matthew Hayden joins him and says that it is a fresh pitch for this game but quite similar to the others and there are cracks on it. They also mention that the average score on thsi ground is 143 but given the nature of players on show you can add a few runs to it but not quite a 180-plus track.
Australia's captain, Mitchell Marsh says they would have bowled first as well but will now look to post a good total. On holding three ICC major trophies at one time, he adds that everyone that comes here, comes to win the tournament and England are a class team. Mentions that they have a great side with experienced players and it is a chance for them to better their record against England in T20 World Cups. Ends by informing that Pat Cummins comes in to replace Nathan Ellis.
Jos Buttler, the skipper of England, wins the toss and elects to bowl first. Says he's a little bit unsure about how the track will play so it's better to have a target. Adds playing against Australia is really exciting especially at Barbados and also tells they have beaten the Aussies in the recent past. Informs they are going with the same team. Tells they have a great bunch of guys in the set up. Ends up by saying there are a couple of key areas where they can improve and it's all about playing good cricket.
England (Unchanged XI) - Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins (In for Nathan Ellis), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favor of England. Jos Buttler opts to BOWL first.
As the wait for the toss continue in this monumental clash, right across the Atlantic in New York, South Africa are taking on Netherlands in a Group D clash. The Proteas managed to restrict the Dutch side to 103 for 9 in 20 overs and the chase is just just about to get underway. You can quickly switch tabs and catch our coverage of that game and come back in a few minutes' time to catch the toss update here.
England on the other hand are the reigning champions and are generally slow starters and likewise, their opening game against Scotland was washed out after only 10 overs. In those 10 overs in the field, England didn't particularly look like a settled bowling unit but we all know that their main prowess lies in that batting lineup that is miles deep and has clean strikers of a ball throughout. They have the pace attack as well but the trio of Jordan, Archer and Wood doesn't quite seem to be at their best yet and expect the heavy lifting to be done by the likes of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali. Right then, a massive clash in Group B and the winner will get a huge boost in terms of qualification for the next stage. Don't go anywhere as the toss and team sheets are coming up shortly.
Australia come into this game as marginal favorites given the last 12 months or so they have had in international cricket and most of their players are in fine form. The major concern will certainly be Glenn Maxwell's form with the bat but they have all bases covered which was also seen in their win against Oman. This is also the same venue where the Aussies lost their first T20 World Cup final against the same arch-rivals England way back in 2010 and they will be itching to level the scores now.
Hello and a warm welcome to all cricketing fans across the globe! We are at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, an iconic venue befitting of an iconic clash. It is Australia taking on England in Match 17 of the 2024 Men's T20 World and what a way to reignite that old Ashes flame in the new colors of fast and furious T20 cricket. Australia already have a win under their belt whereas England have had a washout in their first game. Neither team will back down from this contest but at the end of the game, only one team will be standing tall and proud.
... MATCH DAY ...
The showpiece cricketing event of the year is here and the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies has got off to a rollicking start. We are still in the first phase of the competition but already, the groups have started to take a bit of shape. Next up is a massive class, the oldest and probably the fiercest rivalry in international cricket as eternal foes Australia and England take on each other in Match number 17, in a tantalizing Group B clash at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Australia come into this contest on the back of a fairly regulation win against Oman in their opening encounter which was played at the very same venue. Marcus Stoinis put on a stellar all-rounder display with a half-century and three wickets to get that first win for Australia. The likes of David Warner and the rest of the bowling attack was also in the zone and even though star paced Mitchell Starc hobbled off the field after picking up a couple of wickets, it was later confirmed as just a cramping issue. With the likes of Pat Cummins, Cameron Green and even Josh Inglis on the bench, the Aussies have plenty of depth in that talent pool and can ring on like-for-like changes if required. England on the other hand also had their first group stage game scheduled at the same venue where they squared off against Scotland but after a bit of a stop-start contest, the rain had final say. There was 10 overs worth of play in which England bowled but failed to pick up a single wicket and conceded 90 runs which wasn't ideal. They do have an amazing batting line-up that is filled with power hitters and has excellent depth as well but it will be interesting to see how they can stack up against a well-rounded bowling attack. Australia vs England is generally a huge clash whether or not it is in a tournament but given that Australia are the reigning ODI World Cup champions and England are the reigning T20 World Cup champions, it just makes for an even more engrossing contest. Which side will get one over their eternal rivals and grab bragging rights? Only time will tell.