Australia vs England Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in a Group B match at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Defending champions England will look to restitch their T20 World Cup campaign through an improved bowling effort as they face 'old' rival Australia on Saturday. England's opening game against Scotland was rained off after the latter made 90 for no loss in 10 overs, forcing the teams to take home a point each. But even those 60 balls showed the need for England to buckle up in the bowling department, to begin with. Scottish openers George Munsey and Michael Jones scored freely against all England bowlers, and Australia carry far more lethal guns in their line-up. David Warner and Marcus Stoinis showed the extent of damage they can do while outclassing Oman in their tournament opener. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)