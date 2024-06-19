Afghanistan have played 4 matches in the T20 World Cup 2024. With three wins and one defeat, Afghanistan secured their place in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 after finishing second in the Group C standings with six points from four games. On other hand, India qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stage after finishing at top of the Group A standings. They won three matches while the other game was abandoned in the T20 World Cup 2024 group stage.

Both teams last played against each other in the 3rd T20I of Afghanistan's tour of India in 2024 where Fareed Ahmad scored the highest fantasy points for Afghanistan with 87 match fantasy points while Rohit Sharma topped the fantasy points leaderboard for India with 174 match fantasy points.

In the last match played by Afghanistan against West Indies, West Indies beat Afghanistan by 104 runs. The top fantasy player for Afghanistan was Gulbadin Naib who scored 70 fantasy points.

In their last match, India beat USA by 7 wickets. The top fantasy player for India was Arshdeep Singh who scored 126 fantasy points.

AFG vs IND, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados is a balanced pitch. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 158 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 70% of its matches. The team winning the toss will look to bat first here.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have taken 67% of the total wickets at this venue. Hence picking up pacers for your fantasy team should be a good idea. Based on the stats available, We predict that the pitch will continue to assist the pacers.

Weather Report

Temperature will hover around 28.76 degree Celsius with 74% humidity. 8.34 m/s winds are expected. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, this may help pacers with movement. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions.

AFG vs IND, Fantasy XI Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fazalhaq Farooqi can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. Fazalhaq Farooqi has an average of 58 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.7. He is a left-arm fast medium bowler and in the recently played 5 matches this player has taken 12 wickets at an average of 7.75. Fazalhaq Farooqi has a very good record against this opponent, taking 0, 1, 0, 0 wickets in the recent matches.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 52 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.6. This player is a top order opening batter, bats right-handed. In the recently played 5 matches, Virat Kohli has scored 85 runs averaging 17 per match.

Rohit Gurunath Sharma

Rohit Sharma can be a high risk, high-returns pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 31 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.6. This player is a top order opening right-handed batter. In the last 5 matches Rohit Sharma has scored 159 runs averaging 39.8 per match.

Ibrahim Zadran

Ibrahim Zadran is fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 53 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.6. This player is a top order opening batter, bats right-handed. In the recently played 5 matches Ibrahim Zadran has scored 161 runs averaging 32.2 per match.

Axar Rajeshbhai Patel

Axar Patel is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 64 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.5. This player is a left-handed batter. In the last 4 matches Axar Patel has scored 20 runs averaging 20 per match. He can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling slow left-arm orthodox and in the recent matches has taken 1, 0, 1, 1, 1 wickets at an average of 12.3 per match. This player has been very successful against this team, taking 2, 2, 0 wickets in the recent matches.

Hardik Himanshu Pandya

Hardik Pandya is an all-rounder with an average of 63 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.3 and can be a good safe pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He is a right-handed batter. In the recent 4 matches this player has scored 0, 7, 0, 0, 40 runs averaging 47 per match. Hardik Pandya can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling right-arm medium fast and in the recent matches has taken 7 wickets, averaging at 9.3 wickets per match.

Gulbadin Naib

Gulbadin Naib is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. He has an average of 39 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.8. This player is a top order right-handed batter. In the recently played 4 matches Gulbadin Naib has scored 0, 7, 49, 0, 4 runs averaging 20 per match. He also bowls decently, bowling right-arm medium fast and in the recent matches has taken 2 wickets at an average of 7 per match. This player has a very good record against this opponent, taking 0, 0, 0, 1, 0 wickets in the recent matches.

Rashid Khan Arman

Rashid Khan is a bowler with an average of 52 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.5 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Rashid Khan bowls leg break googly and in the last 3 matches he has taken 4 wickets at an average of 21.8.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. This player has an average of 47 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.1. Jasprit Bumrah is a right-arm fast bowler and in the last 4 matches he has taken 6 wickets at an average of 9.5. This player has been very successful against this team, taking 1 wickets in the recent matches.

AFG vs IND Squads

India (IND) Squad: Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Afghanistan (AFG) Squad: Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Fareed Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ibrahim Zadran, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Noor Ahmad

AFG vs IND Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gulbadin Naib and Suryakumar Yadav

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja

Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah

Captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadavh