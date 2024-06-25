Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: Ravaged by war, almost no infrastructure or stadium of their own, also weighed down by the politics of sports and yet Afghanistan have managed to punch way above their weight in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the West Indies. Afghanistan augmented their chances of making their first-ever World Cup semifinal when they down the mighty Australian on Saturday. A win in the game will directly take Afghanistan into the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

When will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Tuesday, June 25 (IST).

Where will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 6:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)