No longer the 'minnows', Afghanistan pulled off an upset of epic proportions as they shocked Australia by 21 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024. Thanks to Gulbadin Naib's four-wicket haul, Afghanistan nullified Australia skipper Pat Cummins' hat-trick, producing one of most memorable days in Afghan cricket. As fans and cricket experts took to social media to share reactions on the big upset in T20 World Cup, Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq shared a cryptic post,targeting the critics of his team, as well as the lack of support.

Naveen took to social media to lambast the lack of support his team got during tough times, in comparison to the greetings it is getting now.

Afghanistan defended their total of 148 for six for their first-ever win over Australia in international cricket. Australia were all out for 127 in 19.2 overs and they are now staring at early elimination from the World Cup. Australia now must win their match against India on Monday and also hope that Afghanistan lose to Bangladesh in their next match.

Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) and Ibrahim Zadran (51) forged a 118-run partnership setting up base for a challenging total but Pat Cummins registered his second successive hat-trick spread across two overs to restrict Afghanistan to a manageable total.

"Massive win for us as a team and as a nation. Great feeling. It's something we missed in last two years. Really happy with the win and super proud of the guys. Quite important for us that we went back with the same playing XI. We're reading the opposition bowling lineup and selecting XI accordingly. 140 was a good total on this wicket. We didn't finish as well as we should have. Opening partnership gave us best start. On this wicket, anything 130-plus, we were capable of defending it as long as we kept calm and had the belief.

"That's the beauty of this team, having allrounders and having options. The way Gulbadin bowled today - the experience he has, it came good today. The way Nabi started - the wicket of Warner - was also pleasing to see. It's so important for us back home and around the world. I'm sure they're proud and would've enjoyed the game," Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said after the game.

Thanks to the win, Afghanistan remain alive in the T20 World Cup 2024, giving their T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final hopes a big boost.

