India continued their winning momentum in the ongoing T20 World Cup as they defeated Bangladesh in a Super 8 match on Saturday. Asked to bat first, India posted a whopping total of 196/5 with vice-captain Hardik Pandya smashing a half-century. Later, Kuldeep Yadav's three-wicket haul and the contributions from other bowlers helped Rohit Sharma and Co restrict Bangladesh to 146/8 and claim a win by 50 runs. As India put up a dominating show, skipper Rohit Sharma looked a bit stress-free during Bangladesh's chase and ended up giving a hilarious moment to his fans.

During the 14th over, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan smashed a six off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery and got dismissed on the very next ball. Mahmudullah was the next batter in and Kuldeep troubled him from the very first delivery with his special googly.

Seeing this, Kuldeep asked for a change in the fielding placement. Rohit, who is widely popular for his hilarious on-field comments, came forward and said, "Kya hai, khelne de na yaar, abhi abhi aya hai aada maarne de na, ek out hua hai aada maarne de" (What's it, let him play across the line, he has just come to the crease after a dismissal, let him play across the line).

This incident went viral on social media and left the fans is splits. The India skipper never fails to show his witty side as earlier also he entertained the fans with his "Garden mein jo ghoomega" comment during the Test series against England.

"I have been talking about this for a long time now. It's about going there and putting that into work. Considering everything we played really well, adapted to the conditions. There's a little bit of wind factor here, overall we are very smart, overall we were good with bat and ball. All eight batters need to play their role, whatever it is," said Rohit after India's victory.

"We saw one guy get 50 and we got 197, in T20 I don't believe we need to get fifties and hundreds, what matters is the pressure you put on the bowlers. All the batters from the word go played like that and that's how we want to play as well. There is a lot of experience in the squad and we back them," he added.

Team India will now be squaring off against Australia in their next T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match on Monday.