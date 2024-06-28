India skipper Rohit Sharma scripted a huge record during the T20 World Cup semi-final match against England. In a rain-hit semi-finale clash in Guyana, India were asked to bat after England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss. India had a good outing with the bat as they posted a total of 171/7 in 20 overs. Rohit was the star batter for his team with his 57-run knock off 39 balls. Apart from him, Suryakumar Yadav also scored 47 off 36 balls.

Rohit's half-century consisted of six fours and two sixes. With this, he surpassed former Sri Lanka batter Mahela Jayawardene's record of most fours in T20 World Cup history.

Rohit has now registered 113 fours in 43 innings of T20 World Cups, while Jayawardene had smashed 111 fours in 31 innings.

Apart from this, he also completed his 50 sixes in T20 World Cup history, becoming the first Indian batter to achieve this feat. Talking about the overall stats, he is the second batter after former West Indies star Chris Gayle (63) to hit 50 maximums.

Talking about the match, the India skipper hit six delectable boundaries and two sixes in his 39-ball-57 while Suryakumar Yadav got 47 off 36 balls but heavy rains that stopped them on tracks after eight overs did disturb their momentum.

The duo added 73 runs for the third wicket. Virat Kohli (9) once again failed and now has a tally of 75 runs from seven games in the tournament.

Part-time off-spinner Liam Livingstone (0/24 in 4 overs) and leg-spinner Adil Rashid (1/25 in 4 overs) were brilliant in keeping things under check, giving only 49 runs in their eight overs.

It was finally left to Hardik Pandya (23 off 13 balls), who took on Chris Jordan in the 18th over, hitting two consecutive sixes that took them close to 150 before Ravindra Jadeja (17) and Axar Patel (10) took India past the par score.

All the frontline English bowlers were among wickets with Chris Jordan (3/37) having the best figures.

(With PTI Inputs)