There's no denying the face that star batter Virat Kohli holds a special place in the hearts of every Indian cricket fan. And as Kohli turned 34 on Saturday, November 5, social media has been flooded with special birthday messages for the former India captain. People from all walks of life, including cricketers, have taken a moment to wish Kohli on his 34th birthday. Having said that, former India batter Sachin Tendulkar too had a special message for him.

"Dear Virat, as you blow out the candles in the middle of a World Cup, your wish will be the same as that of all Indians around the globe. Have a wonderful birthday and wish you all the very best!" Tendulkar shared a post on Instagram.

Kohli is currently with the Indian team in Australia for the T20 World Cup.

So far, he has scored three unbeaten fifties in four matches, and is also the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 220 runs.

He scored a match-winning 82 not out against arch-rivals Pakistan, and followed up with knocks of 62 not out and 64 not out against the Netherlands and Bangladesh, respectively.

Kohli was going through a lean patch before the Asia Cup in the UAE in September, earlier this year.

However, he scored a century against Afghanistan in the tournament, and since then, he has been the main man for India with the bat.

India will face Zimbabwe in their final group game on Sunday, and win of them will set up a T20 World Cup semi-final clash with England.