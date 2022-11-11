India crashed out of the T20 World Cup on Thursday after suffering a humiliating 10-wicket defeat to England in the second semi-final in Adelaide. India have now failed to win the T20 World Cup since its inaugural edition in 2007, where they had defeated Pakistan to lift the title in Johannesburg, South Africa. Following India's loss to England, a lot of doubts have been raised over the team's approach. Having said that, former India opening batter Gautam Gambhir posted a cryptic tweet after the team's hopes of reclaiming the T20 World Cup were dashed once again.

"You only expect from those who can deliver! Chin up boys," Gambhir tweeted.

You only expect from those who can deliver! Chin up boys — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 10, 2022

In the match between India and England, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India posted 168/6 in 20 overs, owing to knocks of 63 and 50 by Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli respectively.

However, the bowlers had no answers for the England onslaught, and Buttler and Hales propelled England to a comfortable win. England will now take on Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

India head coach Rahul Dravid admitted that they were outplayed and outclassed by England.

"Obviously disappointed to finish in the semi-finals. Probably would have certainly liked to go a couple of steps further. But yeah, just outplayed, outclassed today," Dravid told reporters.

"They were the better team in all departments really. The scoreline showed that."