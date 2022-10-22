The absence of Jasprit Bumrah leaves a big void in the Indian cricket team but the arrival of Mohammed Shami has brought a level of security and experience to the squad. Though it isn't known whether Shami will break into India's playing XI in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, his performances in the nets have given the team plenty of hope. Facing Rohit Sharma in the nets ahead of the blockbuster encounter against Pakistan, Shami made a big impact.

In a video that has been shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Shami looked in full swing as he bowled to Rohit in a net session. The India skipper was so impressed by the veteran pacer that he said "ye to danger bowler hai (he is a dangerous bowler)" after facing a delivery from Shami.

Rohit Sharma from yesterday's nets session. pic.twitter.com/o7COghlwKE — Rohit Sharma Trends™ (@TrendsRohit) October 22, 2022

Initially, Shami was only a part of the Indian team's reserve list for the T20 World Cup but was drafted into the main 15-man roster after Bumrah's injury. Despite not playing a single T20I for India since the conclusion of last year's T20 World Cup, Shami impressed with the ball in the warm-up game he played against Australia a few days ago.

Bowling the final over of the match, Shami was given the task of defending 10 runs. The pacer conceded 4 runs on the first two deliveries before bagging 3 wickets in the next four.

Australia lost 4 wickets on the final four deliveries of the match and ended up facing a 6-wicket defeat in the match.

Shami was duly lauded by Rohit for his performance in the match. It isn't yet certain if Shami gets the nod in the team against Pakistan on Sunday. India are likely to go with 3 out-and-out seamers, with Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh being the other three options to choose from.