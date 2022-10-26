All-rounder Hardik Pandya came up with the goods against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match on Sunday as he first took three wickets and then played a 40-run knock. Hardik had formed a 113-run stand for the fifth wicket with Virat Kohli to help India chase down 160 on the final ball of the match. However, after the clash, there were speculations that Hardik might be rested for the match against the Netherlands, but bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has said that the management is not looking to rest anyone.

"We are not going to rest anyone. I think we have momentum going in the tournament, you need individuals to be in the form as well. Some haven't gotten an opportunity to like bat, so it is important for them to have game time. Hardik wants to play all matches. We are not looking at whom to rest. He is an important player for us, he is bowling as well as batting for us. Other than that, his attitude on the ground like in the last match he played a crucial inning," Mhambrey said in the press conference on Wednesday ahead of the match against the Netherlands.

"Yes, Virat finished the match for us but at such a stage if you want an experienced player to take the match to the end then the pressure will obviously shift on the opposition. So, I think Hardik deserves a lot of credit for Virat's performance. When he went in to bat the conditions were different I think 4 wickets had already fallen. It was not an easy phase. I think the experience that Hardik brings in is irreplaceable," he added.

In the match against Pakistan, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh was at his best as he returned with a three-wicket haul, including the key wickets of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

"If we follow Arshdeep for the last couple of years, looking at the way he's performed I think the one thing that stands out with that kid is his ability to build pressure. He did hard work in IPL and he is doing hard work in different phases he bowls (for India) that is the powerplay and then death overs," Mhambrey said in the press conference.

"The composure he has shown, the clarity of thought process. He is a great kid. I think there will be ups and downs in his career but the way he has come back after Asia Cup, and his ability to handle pressure is phenomenal and I am not really surprised by the way he bowled in the first game. We have a lot of confidence in him and he has a good future."

Further talking about Arshdeep, the bowling coach said: "Arshdeep is kind of a guy who likes to talk a lot. He had a chat with other senior players like Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and Mohammed Shami as well because those guys have played out here."

"It is kind of a learning that he has taken and tried to implement in his game. I had like to give credit to him as well. To be able to go out there and execute and do it yourself individual skills come in," he added.