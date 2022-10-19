The ‘poster boy of Indian cricket' Virat Kohli is a name that doesn't need any introduction in the global cricketing spectrum. Kohli has been a big servant of the game for years and has given Indian cricket new dimensions both as a batter and a captain. He might not be the Indian skipper at present but he still remains one of the strongest pillars of the Indian team. However, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video featuring a few stalwarts of the Indian team, Kohli was nowhere to be seen.

In a video that the ICC shared on Instagram, the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal were seen thumping their chest. But, seeing Kohli not being among the stars in the video, many fans expressed their disappointment.

Here's the video that the ICC shared:

Kohli didn't participate in Team India's two practice matches against Western Australia but was a part of the playing XI in the recent warm-up game against the hosts. With the bat, however, the veteran batter didn't look at his absolute best, scoring 19 runs from 13 balls before he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc.

The 33-year-old, however, produced a magnificent one-handed catch in the last over of the match to turn things in India's favour. Team India bagged a total of 4 wickets on the final 4 deliveries of the match to rattle the Aussie middle-order.

Mohammed Shami claimed 3 of those wickets while one was a run-out. One of Shami's 3 wickets came because of Kohli's acrobatics in the field.

Team India will begin its T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on October 23. Rohit Sharma's side just has one warm-up match to go -- on Wednesday against New Zealand -- before it gets underway in the showpiece event.