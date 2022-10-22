A lot is going on since BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council, confirmed that India would not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year and that the event will be happening at a neutral venue. What followed was a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board stating that the decision was made without even consulting the ACC members and the board said that it could impact Pakistan's participation in 2023 World Cup which is slated to be played in India. It has become a hot topic now with cricket veterans also putting their opinions forward on the issue.

India captain Rohit Sharma was asked a question regarding the issue in the press conference he attended on Saturday and the player said that the Indian team is focusing on T20 World Cup and their upcoming match against Pakistan on October 23.

"My take is let's focus on this World Cup, because it is important for us. We are not worried about what's going to happen later. There is no point thinking about it, the BCCI will make decisions on that. We are just thinking about being focused on tomorrow's game," said Rohit.

Rohit-led Indian team starts its T20 World Cup campaign in Australia with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India will then play Netherlands on October 27 before facing South Africa on October 30. Their next two matches will be against Bangladesh on November 2 and against Zimbabwe on November 6.