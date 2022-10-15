India and Pakistan will be playing a high-voltage Super 12 game at the T20 World Cup on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, a question on the minds of everyone is whether speedster Shaheen Afridi is fit for the contest against India. Shaheen had missed the Asia Cup and then the seven-match T20I series due to an injury. He has done his rehabilitation in London and one now needs to see whether the pacer plays the warm-up games ahead of the match against India.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam attended the Captains' Call organised by ICC and while speaking to the media, he gave an update on the match-fitness of Shaheen.

"Shaheen has come back, Fakhar has also come back. For the first game, we have six days and we have two practice games as well. We have to utilise that. Shaheen especially the way he has come back, he is fully fit and he always gives his 100 per cent. Looking forward to seeing him play," said Babar.

Pakistan have a solid fast-bowling lineup comprising Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Babar said that Pakistan have always produced quality fast bowlers and they take pride in that.

"Pakistan have always come up with quality pace bowlers. Our fast-bowling lineup is also very strong. With Shaheen coming back, it will become stronger. We have played with different combinations in our previous games. Haris Rauf has improved his bowling with the new ball and at the death. We can go with different combinations," said Babar.

When asked about the match against India, Babar said: "Whenever you play against India, it is always a high-intensity game. Fans also wait for this match, we enjoy the contest on the field. We try to play good cricket and we look to give our best."