WI vs IRE, T20 World Cup, Group B Match Live Updates: West Indies Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs Ireland
WI vs IRE, T20 World Cup Live Updates: West Indies and Ireland face each other in a do-or-die game atBellerive Oval, Hobart on Friday and it was West Indies who won the toss and opted to bat first.
WI vs IRE, T20 World Cup Live: File photo of West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran.© AFP
West Indies and Ireland face each other in a do-or-die game at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Friday and it was West Indies who won the toss and opted to bat first. Both the teams are tied on two points each ahead of their final game in Group B that they play against each other. This means the winner of the match will enter the Super-12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup, while the loser will be out of the tournament.
Here are the Live Score Updates of the T20 World Cup Group B match between West Indies and Ireland, straight from Bellerive Oval, Hobart:
Match 11, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Oct 21, 2022
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
WI vs IRE, T20 World Cup Live Updates
PITCH REPORT - Carlos Brathwaite is near the pitch. He says it's a different pitch. The batsman will target the leg side as it's short. Shares there are few cracks and the pitch looks dry. Expect spin to dominate the game.
Andy Balbirnie says this is a do-or-die but they have the momentum as they won the last game. Adds they will have to bowl well and restrict West Indies as slow as possible. Informs they are playing the same team.
Nicholas Pooran says they will bat first. Adds it is a fresh pitch. Tells they have the momentum and they know as a unit what to do. Reckons the straight boundaries are massive and they have to hit hard and in the gap. Informs Brandon King comes in and Shamarh Brooks misses out
Ireland (Unchanged Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Brandon King (In for Shamarh Brooks), Nicholas Pooran (C/WK), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.
TOSS - West Indies have won the toss and they will BAT first!
A win would guarantee a spot in the Super 12s. Both lost their first game but came back well by winning their respective games and to stay in the contention for the next round. Both the teams have their future in their hands. The equation is very simple - you win and go through. Toss and team news coming up…