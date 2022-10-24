A classic Virat Kohli chase came to the fore as the Indian cricket team took on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The match turned out to be a spectacle, with India winning the contest on the very last ball, courtesy of Kohli's unbeaten 82. The echoes of the Indo-Pak battle at MCG was such that even Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh couldn't stop singing praises for the match.

In a press conference on Monday, Marsh admitted that cricketing contests don't get much better than the one the world witnessed in Melbourne on Sunday.

He even said that if the World Cup "gets any better than that, then we are in for an amazing three weeks".

"I actually think we should just stop the World Cup there. Um, if it gets any better than that, we're in for an amazing three weeks. India v Pakistan is always an incredible game to watch. I can't imagine what it would be like to have been in that crowd and to be a part of it," Marsh said in the press conference on the eve of Australia's match against Sri Lanka.

Marsh also heaped praise on Virat Kohli who arguably produced his finest performance in a T20 match, helping India chase down the target of 160 runs from near-impossible situations.

"But yeah. Amazing. Virat Kohli has been through an indifferent 12 months when you think about his career. And for him to do that, um, you know, put his mark on the World Cup and it was an incredible innings to watch, an incredible game. So hopefully there's a few more of those," Marsh further said.

Australia themselves haven't had the finest of starts to the campaign, having lost their opening match of the tournament to New Zealand. The hosts need to beat Australia if they are to keep their semi-finals hopes alive.