Two of the finest pacers in their own eras, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammed Shami, were involved in a bit of an altercation on Twitter after Pakistan's defeat to England in the T20 World Cup 2022 final. While Akhtar shared a 'heartbroken' emoji after the match ended in Pakistan's loss, Shami reacted with a 'Karma' tweet. Akhtar also responded to the Indian pacer, sharing a Harsha Bhogle tweet while calling it 'sensible'. The duel between the two on social media left many fans wondering what really transpired between the two. As the search for the reason goes on, a video where Akhtar had criticised Shami has gone viral.

After the Indian team's elimination from the T20 World Cup, Akhtar shared an extensive video, pointing out what went wrong for Rohit Sharma's men in the tournament. In the video, the Rawalpindi Express even said that Shami shouldn't have been a part of the team's campaign in Australia.

"India ko apni captaincy dekhni hogi. Management has to take the blame. Bowling department main confusing selection ke saath 'Shami ko uthake le aaye' achanak hi. Ache fast bowler hai but banta nahi tha. (India need to look at their captaincy. The management also has to take the blame. There were a few confusing selection calls in the bowling unit. Shami was brought into the team all of a sudden. Though he is a good bowler, but he didn't fit into the side)," Akhtar had said in that video.

For context this what shoaib akhtar said about shami in his video.#ENGvPAK https://t.co/Ga3nHZuq4X pic.twitter.com/PRadlUg9ee — Slayer (@Cricnerd36) November 13, 2022

Team India did really well in the Super 12 stage of the tournament, winning 4 of the 5 matches to qualify for the semi-finals as Group 2 leaders. In the semi-final, however, they were comprehensively beaten by England.

As for Shami, he had a mixed tournament with the ball, picking up 6 wickets in 6 matches. While he did fairly well in the group matches, Shami was taken apart by England batters in the semi-final, conceding 39 runs without picking a single wicket.