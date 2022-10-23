A customary Virat Kohli performance unfolded in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground as India defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match on Sunday. Coming into the T20 World Cup on the back of a tumultuous period of 2 years where he struggled for form and even saw his place in the Indian team being questioned by some of the former cricketers. But, Kohli answered with the bat, and the celebration after the match is a testament to what the batting stalwart managed to do on the pitch.

Arriving at the No. 3 spot, Kohli didn't find much support from the other end as the likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Axar Patel departed early. Hardik Pandya stayed on the crease, giving Kohli the support required at the other end but struggled to score quick runs.

Kohli, who has been playing the role of an anchor in recent T20I encounters, took on the role of an aggressor as he hammered Pakistani bowlers all across the park. Even when the required run-rate was nearing 20, Kohli kept his focus and took the team home with some epic shots.

It was Ravichandran Ashwin who hit the winning for India, sending the final ball of the 20th over to the boundary. As soon as the result of the match was sealed, the entire Indian camp ran into the ground, hugging Virat Kohli.

Promoted

India captain Rohit Sharma event lifted Virat on his shoulders, lauding him for the manner in which he led the team to victory.

Here's the video:

Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 82, even branded this knock of his as his best in the T20I format, beating the Mohali performance against Australia.