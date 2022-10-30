After upsetting Pakistan in the T20 World Cup Group 2 match, Zimbabwe nearly produced a victory over Bangladesh in Brisbane. The Sikandar Raza-led side came close to beating the Bangla Tigers before eventually losing the match by 3 runs. However, the manner in which the final over of the match unfolded, left cricket fans all over the world scratching their heads. Bangladesh was first thought to have won the match by 4 runs but Zimbabwe batters were recalled on the pitch as the umpire gave a never-no-ball in never-seen-before circumstances.

The T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia has already produced stunning drama and the match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh was no different. Needing 16 runs from the final 6 balls of the match, Zimbabwe garnered 11 runs from the first 4 balls, leaving just 5 to be scored from the final 2.

Bangladesh spinner Mosaddek Hossain then got Richard Ngarava stumped on the penultimate ball of the match. Blessing Muzarabani then charged forward on the final ball, looking to clear the ropes, but missed the ball and got stumped.

Promoted

However, the umpires checked the replay and found that Bangladesh wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan had collected the ball a fraction ahead of the stumps. After much contemplation, the third umpire called Muzarabani not-out and termed the delivery a no-ball, giving Zimbabwe another shot at glory.

But, Muzarabani missed the ball again and this time there was no second chance. Here's the video of the incident:

Courtesy of the win, Bangladesh have climbed to 2nd spot in the Group 2 standings, with 2 wins from 3 matches. Zimbabwe are placed 4th with 1 win from 3 matches.