Known for bowling at an explosive pace, Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf once again showed the damage he can do with the ball. In the match against Netherlands, the pacer produced a fiery bouncer that hit Dutch batter Bas De Leede on the helmet. The impact of the bouncer was such that the batter even incurred an injury right underneath his right eye. Though no serious damage was done, the situation was such that De Leede had to head to the pavillion retired hurt.

The Pakistani cricket team unarguably has one of the finest pace attacks in the world. Rauf, who has developed a reputation as an express pacer for himself, rattled the Dutch batter in the 6th over.

As De Leede took off his helmet after being hit with the ball, a huge cut on his cheek, below the right eye was visible. He had a chat with the team's physio for a brief period before starting to walk towards the dressing room.

Here's the vieo of the incident:

Pakistan did a phenomenal job with the ball as they restricted the Netherlands to a paltry score of 91 runs in 20 overs.

Promoted

Speaking during the innings break, Haris Rauf said: "We are satisfied with our bowling, we stuck to our plans today. We bowled full in the last game, but in this match we tried to bowl hard length and we found success doing so. The fans cheered us, that gave us a boost and it was quite evident in our performance today."

Pakistan are in a must-win situation in the T20 World Cup, having lost their first two matches, against India and Zimbabwe. Babar Azam & Co. need to win their remaining three matches and also hope for certain other results to fall in their favour if they are to qualify for the semi-finals.