All-rounder Hardik Pandya was at his best with the bat in hand as he played a quickfire knock of 63 runs off 33 balls, studded with 4 fours and 5 sixes and this knock helped Team India post a competitive score of 168/6 in 20 overs against England in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval. Hardik Pandya came out to bat in the 12th over of the innings and he started off cautiously before teeing off in the death overs.

Pandya took a special liking to Chris Jordon at the death, and he took him to the cleaners in the final overs. Hardik was dismissed on the final ball of the innings as he was hit wicket after scoring 63 runs.

Virat Kohli also played a knock of 50 runs and he along with Hardik Pandya ensured that India score more than 160 runs in the all-important match.

In the ongoing match between India and England, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India did not make any changes to their playing XI while England made two changes bringing Phil Salt and Chris Jordon into the lineup in place of injured Dawid Malan and Mark Wood.