The ongoing T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Australia and New Zealand saw the latter getting off to a blistering start as opener Finn Allen scored a quickfire 42 off just 16 balls with the help of 5 fours and 3 sixes. The right-handed batter took on the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis to the cleaners. His innings was finally cut short by Hazlewood in the fifth over the innings as he clean bowled Allen on the first delivery of the over.

However, it was Allen's opening partner Devon Conway who came up with a truly innovative shot on the second delivery of the 6th over. Off the bowling of Pat Cummins, Conway initially looked for a scoop shot towards fine leg, but looking at how the ball was bowled wide of the stumps, the left-handed batter opened the face of his bat to steer the ball towards the third-man boundary.

Earlier, it was Australia captain Aaron Finch who won the toss and opted to bowl first. Conway top-scored with an unbeaten knock of 92 as New Zealand posted 200/3 in 20 overs. Finn Allen scored 42 while Jimmy Neesham played a 26-run cameo of just 13 balls.

Australia and New Zealand are placed in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage alongside England, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Ireland.