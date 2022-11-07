India finished on top of Group 2 on Sunday with a 71-run win over Zimbabwe. They will now play their fourth T20 World Cup semi-final (after 2007, 2014, 2016) against Jos Buttler's England in Adelaide on November 10. Against Zimbabwe, Suryakumar Yadav reaffirmed his status as the No. 1 T20I batter with another magnificent effort (61*, 25b) as India gave another clinical display. After KL Rahul (51, 35b) and Suryakumar half-centuries took the team to 186/5 in 20 overs, Zimbabwe were all out for 115. On the first ball of Zimbabwe's chase, Virat Kohli took a stunning catch of Wessly Madhevere off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

He dived at short cover to take a marvelous catch and sent the Zimbabwe opener back in the hut. After the catch, Kohli gave a very cheeky reaction.

Watch: Kohli's Priceless Reaction After Taking Stunning Catch vs Zimbabwe

Talking about the match, India were flying at 87-1 but the loss of three quick wickets slowed them down before Yadav set the proceedings alight, smashing six sixes in his 25-ball blitz to steer them to 186-5, with 79 coming off the last five overs. Zimbabwe lost two wickets for two runs in reply and were never in the hunt, capitulating in the 17th over in front of 82,507 fans. Ravichandran Ashwin took 3-22 for a rampant India.

"A very good all-round performance, something we were looking for. We had qualified but we wanted to come out and play the way we wanted to play, which we achieved," said skipper Rohit Sharma.

"What Sky (Yadav) is doing for the team is remarkable, just coming out there, playing that way, taking the pressure off the others."

With AFP inputs