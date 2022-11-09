Indian cricket superstar and also the top-scoring batter in the T20 World Cup 2022 so far, Virat Kohli, was hit in the nets by pacer Harshal Patel. The video of the incident spread like wildfire on social media, with fans expressing their worry over the batter's well-being ahead of the semi-final clash against England. Kohli seemed to have been hit in the abdomen by Harshal, who immediately went up to the batter to check if he was alright. Thankfully, no serious damage was done.

The Indian players have been putting in the yards in the nets ahead of the semi-final match against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Earlier, even Rohit Sharma had been hit in the nets but the injury wasn't a serious one, prompting the Hitman to return only hours after being hit.

In the video, Kohli did look in a little bit of discomfort and even dropped down to his knees in pain.

Kohli resumed practice soon after and it has been reported that there's no real cause for concern, as far as his participation in the semi-final is concerned.

Earlier, Kohli himself had also shared a video of him hitting some exquisite shots in the nets. The magnified sound of the ball hitting his bat mesmerised fans on social media.

Kohli is the top-scoring batter in the tournament, with 246 runs in 5 matches. He already has three half-centuries to his name in the tournament. He would be keen to continue his hot form in the semi-final, and potentially, the final as well.