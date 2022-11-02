While the batting of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have been the highlight of Indian cricket team's 2022 T20 World Cup campaign so far, Arshdeep Singh's left-arm pace bowling has made almost equal impact. He has so far scalped nine wickets to be India's best bowler in the mega event. His list of victims includes Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Quinton De Kock, Asif Ali among others. In India's first loss of the tournament against South Africa on Sunday, Arshdeep gave the team a glimmer of a hope while defending a low total of 133/9. He took the early wickets de Kock and Rilee Rossouw to peg back the Proteas.

However, the Temba Bavuma-led side recovered from that shock to reach the target with two balls to spare.

However, the 23-year-old Arshdeep's effort did not go unnoticed and he once again took two wickets against Bangladesh on Wednesday, helping India register a narrow five-run win. Former Pakistan cricket team spinner Saeed Ajmal lavished huge praise on him.

Promoted

"Arshdeep Singh, kya baat hai! He bowls brilliantly. Unke wrists se pata nahi chalta hai (You can't figure out by his wrists) which ball he is going to move away or which one he'll bring back in. I think after Zaheer Khan, he is the first Indian bowler whose swing and pace is not predictable. He gets two to move away, and then gets one to jag back in. The delivery that comes back in from a left-arm fast bowler, that is the ball which is very difficult to face. You have seen Wasim Akram. He is a world-class bowler. Arshdeep bowled brilliantly," Ajmal said on his YouTube channel.

Arshdeep's performance has meant that India have not felt the absence of injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. India next play Zimbabwe in a Group 2 match on Sunday.