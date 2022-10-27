The ongoing T20 World Cup is everyday bringing up new reasons for the fans to fall in love with the game all over again. From Virat Kohli's match-winning knock of 82* runs against Pakistan to the 56-ball century by Rilee Rossouw against Bangladesh, the T20 World Cup 2022 has been a thrilling event. Amid all this, the fans have been expressing their emotions on various developments through different means. Be it cheering for their countries in the stadium or by posting congratulatory messages for the players on the social media. However, a strange incident has come to light just few hours before the Super 12 clash between Zimbabwe and Pakistan on Thursday, where the fans of both the teams got involved in a tussle on Twitter.

It all started after a Zimbabwean fan tweeted, "As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you…#ZIMVSPAK."

It was revealed that the fan was referring to a 2016 event, where a Pakistan man named Asif Muhammed traveled to Zimbabwe. He is a lookalike of Mr. Bean, an iconic television character played by Rowan Atkinson. Apparently, the Pakistani man did road shows, attended a comedy night, and was part of the Harare Agricultural Show.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe contest heating up owing to fake Mr Bean controversy in #Zimbabwe. The lookalike of Mr. Bean is of #Pakistan origin and has gained fame.



Talking about the match, Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be squaring off against each other in the Super 12 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at Perth Stadium on Thursday. So far, Pakistan have lost one match against India while Zimbabwe's clash against South Africa ended without any result due to rain.